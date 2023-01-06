UTN set to welcome Prayut as member

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is at Government House on Jan 3, 2023. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party is preparing to roll out the red carpet for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is expected to formally apply for party membership on Monday, a source in the party said.

Several MPs from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and the Democrat Party are also expected to attend the event, despite the fact they have not resigned from their respective parties.

"It will be a huge event. Many MPs and potential election candidates will be there. Also, members of provincial administrative organisations in several provinces that have decided to work with the UTN will also attend," said the source.

A number of political heavyweights are expected to join the UTN, as the party seeks to boost its chances of winning at least 25 seats in the House to be able to nominate a prime minister candidate for a vote in parliament.

At present, Gen Prayut is the party's presumptive candidate.

Recently, the UTN brought veteran ex-Democrat politician Trairong Suwannakhiri into its fold, along with former chief adviser and MP of the Thai Local Power Party, Chatchawal Kong-udom, and Noppadol Kaewsupat, from the same party.

Despite being a newcomer on the scene, the UTN has managed to attract a number of promising election candidates, aided by Gen Prayut's recent confirmation that he will become a party member, the source said.

Akanat Promphan, the party's secretary-general, is in charge of ensuring these potential candidates understand the circumstances and harbour no hard feelings if they are not selected to run under the party's banner.

According to the source, the UTN is gearing up to launch a strategic committee to oversee its election campaign, with PM's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin likely to be brought on board.

Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Chanvirakul on Thursday extended moral support and good wishes to Gen Prayut when asked to comment on reports that the premier will join the UTN.

Asked if he, as an experienced politician, had any advice for Gen Prayut, Mr Anutin said he had none to offer the prime minister because Gen Prayut has served in the post for eight years.

On the shape of post-election alliances, the Bhumjaithai leader said all will depend on the election outcome.

He added that despite both being prime ministerial candidates, he and Gen Prayut are not rivals in his view.