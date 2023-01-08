Pheu Thai 'should probe' ex-DPM's alleged adultery

Yutthapong Charasathien, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party (centre). (File photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Pheu Thai should probe the allegation that a former deputy prime minister committed adultery as a well-known lawyer has vowed to speak on the matter on Monday, according to the party's deputy leader.

Yutthapong Charasathien, deputy leader of the opposition party, said on Sunday he would ask Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew to launch an ethics investigation into the affair as the allegation concerned "a deputy prime minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra government".

Former deputy prime ministers in the Yingluck administration were members of Pheu Thai and other parties, Mr Yutthapong said, referring to Yingluck Shinawatra, daughter of exiled ex-PM Thaksin.

Mr Yutthapong also said Yongyut Wichaidit, a former deputy prime minister from Pheu Thai, phoned him on Sunday morning to deny he was the one named in the allegation since he was already 80 years old.

Dr Cholnan said Pheu Thai and society at large would not tolerate adultery.

He would wait to see if the alleged misconduct occurred in the past or was a current affair. "Then the party can decide whether it should conduct a probe," Dr Cholnan said.

The allegation was raised by Sitra Biabangkerd, a lawyer who referred to alleged adultery by "a former deputy prime minister". He said via social media that he had pictures of the person and he would speak about the issue on Monday.