Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pheu Thai 'should probe' ex-DPM's alleged adultery
Thailand
Politics

Pheu Thai 'should probe' ex-DPM's alleged adultery

published : 8 Jan 2023 at 16:46

writer: Post Reporters

Yutthapong Charasathien, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party (centre). (File photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Yutthapong Charasathien, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party (centre). (File photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Pheu Thai should probe the allegation that a former deputy prime minister committed adultery as a well-known lawyer has vowed to speak on the matter on Monday, according to the party's deputy leader.

Yutthapong Charasathien, deputy leader of the opposition party, said on Sunday he would ask Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew to launch an ethics investigation into the affair as the allegation concerned "a deputy prime minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra government".

Former deputy prime ministers in the Yingluck administration were members of Pheu Thai and other parties, Mr Yutthapong said, referring to Yingluck Shinawatra, daughter of exiled ex-PM Thaksin. 

Mr Yutthapong also said Yongyut Wichaidit, a former deputy prime minister from Pheu Thai, phoned him on Sunday morning to deny he was the one named in the allegation since he was already 80 years old.

Dr Cholnan said Pheu Thai and society at large would not tolerate adultery.

He would wait to see if the alleged misconduct occurred in the past or was a current affair. "Then the party can decide whether it should conduct a probe," Dr Cholnan said.

The allegation was raised by Sitra Biabangkerd, a lawyer who referred to alleged adultery by "a former deputy prime minister". He said via social media that he had pictures of the person and he would speak about the issue on Monday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

More arrests over murder of Kenya LGBTQ activist

NAIROBI: Kenyan police have arrested more suspects over the killing of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba, whose mutilated body was found on a roadside stuffed in a metal trunk, media reports said Sunday.

17:45
Thailand

Some visitors must show minimum US$10,000 health insurance

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) from Monday will require visitors whose next destinations require proof of a negative Covid-19 test to show health insurance coverage worth at least US$10,000.

17:25
Business

Shot in the foot?

Overseas tour operators "fuming" over government's sudden requirement that foreign arrivals show proof of two Covid jabs, saying many were already en route to airports.

16:53