Gen Prawit speaks his mind behind formation of PPRP

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon emerges from the weekly cabinet meeting at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), has turned to social media to speak his mind, saying the ruling party was set up because Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his desire to work in politics.

Gen Prawit, also a deputy prime minister, said in an open letter posted on his Facebook page on Friday that people were fully aware there was a major political change after the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) staged a coup on May 22, 2014.

Prime Minister Prayut, then commander of the army, had to come out from the barracks to end the crisis that had been brewing for years, causing damage to the country’s economy and reputation and undermining national security, according to the letter written by Gen Prawit on Thursday.

The PPRP leader said he had accepted an invitation to join Gen Prayut's government by taking the posts of deputy prime minister and defence minister, following the coup, to restore the situation to normal quickly.

The NPCO, led by Gen Prayut, was not specialised in politics as they were professional soldiers throughout their lives, Gen Prawit admitted.

There had been calls from the people for a general election. The government had then pushed for the drafting of a new charter, as it was aware of the public demand as well as the need for a legitimate government elected by the people and gaining acceptance from the international community, said the deputy prime minister.

"After the charter was drafted and the country was gearing up to a general election to return the power to people, Gen Prayut expressed his desire to work in politics by claiming that he wanted to continue his mission and achieve it," Gen Prawit said. "I decided to form the PPRP to contest the election and nominated Gen Prayut as the party’s prime ministerial candidate as he wished."

While serving in the PPRP-led government, Gen Prawit said he agreed and disagreed with some decisions made by the cabinet, but he had to reserve his view in accordance with political etiquette.

The prime minister made his political stance clear on Jan 9 after he wanted to leave the PPRP and join the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), which was established as Gen Prayut's back-up party, wrote Gen Prawit.

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP). (Photo: Gen Prawit Wongsuwon's Facebook page)

“I used to say that the ties of “3 Pors’’ (referring to three generals - Gen Prawit, Gen Prayut and Gen Anupong Poachinda) are forever. Today, my feelings remain unchanged," Gen Prawit said. "As Gen Prayut already made the decision, I am unable to describe my feelings in words. I only could say that I want to congratulate him and wish him success in the political path that he has already decided."

On Monday, Gen Prayut officially joined the UTN – a move seen to seal his position as the party’s prime ministerial candidate.

Gen Prayut told a crowd at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on Monday evening that he had no desire for power or personal benefits.

On Wednesday, the PPRP declared that it will nominate its leader Gen Prawit as its lone prime ministerial candidate.