'Law delay no risk to polls,' says Wissanu

People use privacy-protecting cubicles to mark their ballots at a polling station on Phahon Yothin Road, Bangkok, on May 22, 2022. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

With new laws on political parties and the election of MPs yet to receive royal endorsement, it is for the Election Commission (EC) to decide how to proceed if a House dissolution takes place before that, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Friday.

He said the two bills were submitted for approval by the prime minister for royal endorsement on Dec 16 and the 90-day period in which the bills are pending royal approval ends on March 15.

Mr Wissanu said the process will not be affected if a House dissolution takes place before the bills are enacted. The EC will decide how to proceed and that may mean asking the government to issue an executive decree on the matter.

When asked if a long weekend in early May would affect voter turnout, he said the poll agency believes the long holiday would allow voters who work outside their constituencies to return home and cast their ballots.

However, there are concerns that some voters, especially those who live in Bangkok, may not return in time to vote.

The cabinet recently designated Friday, May 5, as a special holiday, making it a four-day holiday from Thursday, May 4, to Sunday, May 7, to help spur the economy while the EC tentatively scheduled May 7 for elections if the House completes its term.

Meanwhile, the EC has warned potential election candidates and parties against handing out gifts and money as part of Children's Day and Chinese New Year celebrations.

According to the EC, politicians are allowed to attend these festivities and other similar activities, but they must not give money, gifts, equipment or support.

"We must stress these restrictions as some may offer gifts or money, or hire bands or procure play equipment for children. This is prohibited," said Samran Tanpanich, director of the EC office in Bangkok.