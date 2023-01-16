Ung Ing 'ready' for candidacy

Paetongtarn: Eyes premiership post

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, who is the main opposition Pheu Thai Party's chief adviser on public participation and innovation, said she is ready to be the party's prime ministerial candidate.

She was speaking as she led key party figures on a visit to Udon Thani to meet party supporters on Sunday.

Ms Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and head of the Pheu Thai Family, said the party will unveil its prime ministerial candidates in time, though the date is not decided yet.

Asked if she is ready to be among the candidates, she said: "Yes, I am ready. We want the party to win the election by a landslide so the pledges we have made to the people can materialise."

Asked whether Srettha Thavisin, president and chief executive of real estate developer Sansiri Plc, will also be nominated as a prime ministerial candidate, Ms Paetongtarn said: "That remains to be seen."

However, Mr Srettha is now a Pheu Thai member and can take part in the party's election campaign, Ms Paetongtarn said, adding that she often asks Mr Sretta for advice on economic affairs, given his capabilities and experience.

Asked whether Pheu Thai would forge an alliance with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) to support Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon to become prime minister after the next election, Ms Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai would only work with a party that upholds democracy and has policies that are compatible with those of Pheu Thai.

According to a party source, Pheu Thai is planning to reveal all three of its prime ministerial candidates next month or in March.

The party, however, remains undecided between Chaikasem Nitisiri, who was nominated for prime minister in the previous election in 2019, and Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew for its third candidate.

Ms Paetongtarn and Mr Srettha are said to have already been given the nod, the source said.

The party will gradually disclose names of potential MP candidates who will contest the constituencies. Any celebrities rumoured to be joining the party as its candidates will be among the last group to be unveiled.