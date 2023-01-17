Thamanat seeks Prawit nod

Thamanat: Will do as Gen Prawit says

Thamanat Prompow, a former secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) who was expelled from the party last year for plotting against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on Monday hinted that he was about to rejoin the PPRP, pending a nod from its chief Prawit Wongsuwon.

Capt Thamanat said on Monday that he expected to know in a couple of days which party banner will he run under in the next election.

After his expulsion from the PPRP, Capt Thamanat and his bloc joined the Setthakij Thai Party. He went on to assume the party leadership before quitting in October.

"There's still time for me to make a decision. As of now, I am a key figure within the STP, but I still love my old home," he said, referring to the PPRP.

"So, whatever Gen Prawit wants me to do, I'm more than happy to follow."

Capt Thamanat made the remarks as he brought four prospective election candidates to meet with Gen Prawit in Lampang.

He was heard telling a group of people who came to greet Gen Prawit that he was there to introduce the next prime minister of Thailand to the people.

"I've told Gen Prawit that my political future depends on his decision," Capt Thamanat told reporters.

The main opposition Pheu Thai Party, meanwhile, unveiled 45 more prospective candidates, including a former PPRP MP for Bangkok.

"The party expects to announce all prospective candidates who will run in the 400 constituencies nationwide by the first week of February," said Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew on Monday, noting that there are 40-50 more candidates that the party has yet to announce.

Dr Cholnan then reiterated the party's goal to secure a landslide victory in the next election and form a new government.

Among the party's six prospective candidates for Bangkok was Karnkanit Haewsantati, a former PPRP MP for Bangkok and the ex-wife of Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Ms Karnkanit said she is confident she will be able to defend her seat even though she has moved from the PPRP to Pheu Thai, which she says makes her feel more at ease.

While admitting that her supporters might be confused by her decision to switch to the opposition, she said she hopes her supporters will continue to support her as they know how hard she and her family have worked for them over the years.