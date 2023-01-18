Prawit vows welfare card boost

Senior executives of the Palang Pracharath Party, led by leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, centre, gesture as they unveil the party's campaign policies, centred on better living conditions and mending social divisions, at the party's head office on Ratchadaphisek Road in Chatuchak district on Tuesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwon said he is ready to be the next prime minister and has vowed to increase state welfare scheme benefits to 700 baht per month if his party returns to power in the next general election.

He was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday to unveil the party's campaign policies, attended by party executives, MPs and potential MP candidates.

Gen Prawit said several policies implemented by the ruling party had delivered tangible results that have been well received by the public.

He said they include policies aimed at overcoming poverty and reducing social inequality, such as the state welfare scheme and other policies on water management and land allocation, as well as crackdowns on human trafficking.

"The party will carry on with existing policies that have proven beneficial to the public and initiate new ones to serve the public's best interests.

"The party will continue with the state welfare scheme and increase the benefits afforded by the state welfare card to 700 baht a month if the party leads the next government after the poll,'' Gen Prawit said.

"We are ready to cooperate with all sides to find a solution [to conflicts] and steer the country towards the best possible goals. The country must be peaceful and prosperous," he added.

Asked by reporters if he is ready to be the next prime minister, Gen Prawit said: "I am, if the voters support me," drawing loud applause from those present.

Deputy Finance Minister and PPRP secretary-general Santi Promphat said the state welfare scheme has continued for almost four years to help people at a grassroots level as well as vulnerable groups.

The number of holders of state welfare cards is expected to increase to 18 million this year, accounting for a quarter of the population, he added.

Gen Prawit said the 200-300 baht of benefits now available under the state welfare scheme is insufficient to cover the rising cost of living, Mr Santi said.

Based on feedback from cardholders, the party believes another 500 baht should be added to the card's value to help them make ends meet, Mr Santi said.

He said about 12 billion baht per month, or 150 billion baht a year, would be needed to finance the increased subsidy.

The money will be drawn from the last three months (July-September) of the 2023 fiscal budget, he said.

"Cardholders will receive 700 baht per month once the PPRP wins the people's mandate to run the country again,'' Mr Santi said.

Cardholders with an annual income of less than 30,000 baht are currently given 300 baht per month, while those with an annual income of between 30,000 and 100,000 baht receive 200 baht per month.

A source at the Finance Ministry said the ministry might consider raising this benefit to 700 baht per month for people earning less than 30,000 baht, and to 500 baht per month for those with an annual income of between 30,000 and 100,000 baht.

Around 21.5 million Thais applied for the cards in the latest registration period.

The ministry is working with 43 state agencies to examine the qualifications of the applicants in the latest round to ensure the scheme provides financial assistance to targeted groups. The ministry is expected to announce the final list of qualified registrants on March 1.

There are 13.5 million cardholders at present, and all existing cardholders are required to re-register during any new application rounds.

Eligible cardholders must be Thai citizens who are over 18 and have an annual income of less than 100,000 baht. In addition, the average income of a registrant's household must not exceed 100,000 baht per year per person.

Meanwhile, PM's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said he expects the House of Representatives to be dissolved after the final parliamentary session ends on Feb 28.

Mr Thanakorn, who is a member of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, expressed confidence the UTN would secure between 80-100 House seats at the coming election slated for May 7.