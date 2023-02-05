Prawit's party to pick Bangkok candidates

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, seated second right, meets people at Lumpini Park in Bangkok on Sunday morning. (Photo and video by Wassana Nanuam)

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), visited Lumpini park on Sunday morning as his coalition-core party said it expected to conclude picking its Bangkok candidates in two weeks.

Gen Prawit, who is also a deputy prime minister, visited the 98-year-old public park in the heart of the capital in the morning. He bought food at local stalls, while vendors and visitors to the park greeted him and asked to take pictures with him.

Gen Prawit walked around the public park for about half an hour for exercise.

Sakolthee Phatthiyakul, the PPRP executive supervising candidacy in Bangkok, said the party had picked about 90% of its candidates for the capital and would conclude the remainder in two weeks.

He said that there were numerous hopefuls for the next general election in Bangkok because former PPRP leader Uttama Savanayana and former PPRP secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong had returned to the party, bringing their own potential candidates for Bangkok.

Candidates had yet to be selected for about five constituencies in the capital, he said.

Mr Sakolthee said that Gen Prawit would kick off PPRP's vote campaigns in Bangkok in Pomprap Sattruphai district, possibly on Feb 14.

The Thai name of the district meant Pom (Gen Prawit's nickname) defeated enemies, Mr Sakolthee said, adding the "enemies" referred to people's troubles.