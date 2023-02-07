Suriya, Somsak to remain with PPRP

Somsak Thepsuthin, left, and Suriya Juangroongruangkit, right, core members of the Sam Mitr faction, in a file photo with Uttama Savanayana, centre, the then Palang Pracharath Party leader, at party headquarters in 2019.

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has confirmed he and Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, both key members of the Sam Mitr faction, will remain with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Responding to rumours he and Mr Somsak would defect to the Pheu Thai Party, Mr Suriya on Tuesday said he had informed Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the PPRP leader, that he would stay put.



He said Mr Somsak would also remain with the party.



Both he and Mr Somsak would definitely run for the House of Representatives under the PPRP banner in the coming election, Mr Suriya said.



After the cabinet meeting, when Gen Prawit was asked to comment on the rumours, particularly about Mr Somsak, his response had been brief. "Go ask him," he said.

When showered with more questions, he only smiled and then left in his waiting limo.

Another member of Sam Mitre faction, Anucha Nakasai, the PM's Office minister, was earlier reported to have said he would join the United Thai Nation Party along with Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the current prime minister.