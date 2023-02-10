Thamanat returning to PPRP

Thamanat Prompow

The former Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) secretary-general, Capt Thamanat Prompow, is to return to the ruling party and will be in charge of its election preparations in the North, according to deputy leader Wirach Ratanasate.

Capt Thamanat has for some time been tipped to rejoin the PPRP's ranks. He and several other MPs defected to the Setthakij Thai Party last year after being expelled from the PPRP. He and his colleagues went on to assume the party leadership before quitting last October.

Prior to his expulsion, the former PPRP secretary-general was accused of conspiring with small parties and some MPs within the ruling party to bring down Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in a no-confidence debate.

On Thursday, Mr Wirach said he understood Capt Thamanat's application to rejoin the party was being processed. If and when this is process is finalised, Capt Thamanat will make an announcement.

Once he is re-admitted, he will be assigned to oversee the PPRP's election preparations in the North, where Capt Thamanat is believed to have strong support.

Mr Wirach also said it was natural for some PPRP politicians to defect to the main opposition Pheu Thai Party. He added the PPRP was also welcoming defectors from Pheu Thai as well.

"Our reserves are overflowing. We have more potential MP candidates lined up than there is room to accommodate, and that is happening in most constituencies nationwide," he said.

A source close to the matter said the majority of Setthakij Thai MPs in the Capt Thamanat-controlled faction have signalled they want to return to the ruling party. Applications from two group members were earlier accepted.

Capt Thamanat and 11 Setthakij Thai MPs reportedly applied to join the PPRP on Monday.

The 11 were: Pai Lik, a Kamphaeng Phet MP; Jeeradet Sriwirat, a Phayao MP; Kasem Supranont, a Nakhon Ratchasima MP; Sathira Pheukprapan, a Chon Buri MP; Pornchai Inthasuk, a Phichit MP; Panya Jeenakham, a Mae Hong Son MP; Jomkwan Klubbankoh, a Samut Sakhon MP, Thassanaporn Ketmetheekarun, a Nakhon Ratchasima MP; Phakphum Bulpramook, a Tak MP; Yutthana Phothasuthon, a list MP; and lastly, Somsak Khunngern, who is a Khon Kaen MP.