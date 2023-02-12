Poll: Prayut top PM pick in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) is the top choice for prime minister among voters in Nakhon Si Thammarat, followed by Paetongtarn "Ung-Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party, in an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Feb 3-8 on 1,310 eligible voters aged 18 and over in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat where nine seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs in the coming general election.



Asked for their preferred candidate for the post of prime minister, the answers were:



• 29.08% for Gen Prayut of the United Thai Nation Party

• 21.07% for Paetongtarn "Ung-Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party

• 10.53% found no-one suitable for the post

• 8.93% for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party

• 7.33% for Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party

• 5.27% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 4.66% for Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Chart Pattanakla Party

• 3.44% for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 3.36% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 1.15% for Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party

• 1.07% for Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party

• 4.11% combined for Somkid Jatusripitak (Sang Anakhot Thai), Mingkwan Sangsuwan, Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee), Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation), Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised), Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat), Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattanakla), Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart), Chuan Leekpai (Democrat) and Srettha Thavisit (party unspecified), along with those who did not know or were not interested.



Asked from which party they would choose MPs in the constituency system, the answers were:



• 22.29% Democrat Party

• 21.68% Pheu Thai Party

• 21.22% United Thai Nation Party

• 9.16% Move Forward Party

• 6.41% still undecided

• 4.50% Bhumjaithai Party

• 3.82% Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 3.36% Chart Pattanakla Party

• 3.13% Palang Pracharath Party

• 1.45% Thai Sang Thai Party

• 2.98% combined for Pheu Chart, Kla, Sang Anakhot, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised, Chartthaipattana, New Economy, Kruthai Pheu Prachachon and New Palang Dharma parties, and those with no answers or were not interested.



Asked which party they would favour in the party-list system of proportional representation, the answers were:



• 22.44% Pheu Thai Party

• 21.68% Democrat Party

• 20.69% United Thai Nation Party

• 10.00% Move Forward Party

• 6.72% still undecided

• 4.27% Bhumjaithai Party

• 3.82% Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 3.28% Chart Pattanakla Party

• 2.67% Palang Pracharath Party

• 1.53% Thai Sang Thai Party

• 2.90% combined for Kla, Chartthaipattana, Thai Pakdee, Sang Anakhot Thai, Pheu Chart, Thai Civilised, Prachachart, New Economy and Kruthai Pheu Prachachon parties, along with those with no answer or who were not interested.