MFP 'outshines' Pheu Thai in debate

Picharn Chaopattanawong, deputy leader of the Move Forward Party, speaks during a general debate on government performance in parliament on Jan 16. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs delivered well-prepared performances in the two-day general debate, especially during the grilling of the government over shady businesses operated by Chinese triads, according to academics.

Wanwichit Boonprong, a political scientist at Rangsit University, said the opposition parties did their homework -- particularly the MFP which far outshone its ally, the Pheu Thai Party.

He said the MFP's claims on the shady businesses not only had an impact on the government but also a ripple effect on the Pheu Thai Party whose support base in Bangkok overlaps that of the MFP's.

"The party killed 'three birds' with one stone. The first two were Gen Prayut and the Palang Pracharath Party. But when Gen Prayut countered the allegations, he turned to Pheu Thai, which could give the MFP leverage in the elections in Bangkok," he said.

Mr Wanwichit also said the MFP's grilling -- which linked PPRP's Capt Thamanat Prompow to suspected crime boss Chaiyanat "Tuhao" Kornchayanant -- could turn voters in the conservative camp in Bangkok to throw support to the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party.

He also said MFP Party MP Rangsiman Rome's information about alleged irregularities supplied by former massage parlour tycoon and politician Chuvit Kamolvisit also raised questions about the government's efforts in stamping out corruption.

Yutthaporn Isarachai, a political scientist from Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, said much of the debate was an attempt to woo votes and it appeared the MFP delivered a good performance.

He heaped praise on the MFP whose debate on the Chinese triads damaged Gen Prayut and the PPRP that supported him in the previous elections.

As for Pheu Thai, the academic said the party's performance was good, but it did not pack a punch when compared with the MFP.

He also said PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon was not among Pheu Thai's targets and this could intensify speculation about a "secret deal" between Gen Prawit and Thaksin Shinawatra, alleged de-facto boss of Pheu Thai.

Asked if the public got anything useful from the debate, he said some information could help them decide which party to vote for in the upcoming elections.

"But in terms of changes in policy, I don't think so.

"The House and the government have reached the home stretch, so there won't be any structural changes," he said.