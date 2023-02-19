Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ruling party seeks to turn nightlife 'bribes into tax'
Thailand
Politics

Ruling party seeks to turn nightlife 'bribes into tax'

published : 19 Feb 2023 at 15:33

writer: Post Reporters

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, deputy leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party. (Photo: Ministry of Digital Economy and Society)
Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, deputy leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party. (Photo: Ministry of Digital Economy and Society)

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, deputy leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, has proposed the state relax rules on entertainment places and alcohol sales to raise tax and get rid of bribes.

Mr Chaiwut who is also the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, said on Sunday Palang Pracharath members had agreed that laws should be amended to “turn bribes into tax” for business activities that are legal in other countries but presently illegal in Thailand.

He cited the business of pubs and bars and the sales of alcoholic beverages that are free of operating time restrictions in other countries.

“The foreigners who invest in and visit Thailand and the foreigners who want to drink after midnight must pay bribes to pave the way for such activities. This results in grey funds and illicit business,” Mr Chaiwut said.

“We should amend laws for what we think we can accept and what are of international practices. If society accepts it, we can amend laws to turn bribes into tax. Legalise it to get rid of corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, authorities would enforce laws strictly to tackle what is unacceptable, such as human trafficking, he said.

“Laws can also be amended to impose harsher punishments on such crimes so that officials can take decisive legal action. This is an important policy of the Palang Pracharath Party to turn bribes into tax to solve corruption,” Mr Chaiwut said.

Earlier he advocated for the legalisation of electronic cigarettes.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Bribes into tax'

Ruling Palang Pracharath Party proposes state relax rules on entertainment places and alcohol sales to raise tax and get rid of bribes.

15:33
World

Plane crashes in Philippines, search underway for 4 on board

A small plane with four people on board has crashed in central Philippines where rescuers were searching for survivors on Sunday, an aviation official said.

14:29
World

Russia: US inflames Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes against humanity

Washington is trying to demonise Moscow and foment the crisis in Ukraine with allegations of Russian crimes against humanity, Russia's ambassador to the United States said on Sunday.

13:05