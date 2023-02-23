Prayut's eyebrows say it all for poll campaign slogan sleuths

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha poses for photos with people in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Monday. (Government House photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to introduce a new political slogan that could be adopted as the motto of his United Thai Nation (UTN) Party in the poll campaign.

"Done, doing and will continue" was a phrase he uttered while delivering a speech during his visit to Chanthaburi's Laem Sing district on Wednesday.

The speech dealt mainly with the government's claimed achievements in infrastructure and public welfare development, as well as an economic development goal Gen Prayut said the government aims to achieve.

Gen Prayut, a prospective prime ministerial candidate for UTN at the general election, neither denied nor dismissed the possibility of this becoming the party's motto.

When pressed further, he raised his eyebrows and dropped them quickly, which some reporters interpreted as an affirmation.

He is expected to launch the motto in Nakhon Ratchasiam, his hometown, on Saturday when he delivers a speech before supporters there as part of the UTN's election campaign, according to a source.

Gen Prayut said on Tuesday he will dissolve the House of Representatives before the end of its four-year tenure on March 23.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission says the most likely date for the election will be May 7.

The prime minister stressed the need to ensure continuity of the country's infrastructure development, which requires substantial investments of money and time to achieve it.

His government has been working for several years on this.

The development of the public welfare system as well as the modernisation and digitaltisation of public services provided by government offices will also have to continue in the public interest, he said.

The next government's main task will be to generate income by supporting the development of promising new businesses and industries, which will generate more revenue to fund the state welfare system.

Referring to Chanthaburi, the country's main fruit-growing pro- vince, Gen Prayut said it is crucial to regulate orchards to balance supply and demand.

It won't do fruit growers any good if they continue competing to grow only specific types of fruits which they believe will bring them the most profit, he said.

In reality, this only causes the fruit prices to drop because the market gets saturated with the same types of products, he added.