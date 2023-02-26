Pheu Thai woos northern farmers with triple-income pledge

Section
Party stalwarts head to Chiang Rai for rally

published : 26 Feb 2023 at 07:52

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Cholnan: Urges poll monitoring

Pheu Thai, the main opposition party, held a campaign rally in Chiang Rai on Saturday wooing voters with promises to bump up farmers' income threefold if it is elected into power.

The party's stalwarts, including its leader Cholnan Srikaew, chief adviser on public participation and innovation Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra and Pheu Thai Family director Nattawut Saikuar, all arrived at Mae Sai border pass to address their supporters.

Dr Cholnan told supporters the party was tantalisingly close to clinching a victory in the previous election of 2019 when its candidate, Itthidet Kaewluang, was only 400 votes behind the winner in the constituency covering the border pass.

"This time around, I urge our supporters to rally behind Mr Itthidet once again. He has played a significant role in maintaining trans-border trade momentum in Chiang Rai," he said.

The province is home to eight constituencies. Dr Cholnan urged voters to give the party a clean sweep.

He added supporters should monitor the election, set for May 7, by capturing pictures on polling day and watch out for any evidence of election fraud.

Dr Prommin Lertsuriyadej, chief of the party's policy committee, asked voters in Chiang Rai to help the party win a landslide victory. He urged them to vote for the party in both the constituency and list systems.

Pheu Thai has said it is aiming for a combined 300 seats out of the 500 House seats up for grabs.

If elected to government, the party has promised to expand border trade nationwide to generate more income, from 1.8 trillion baht annually now to three trillion baht a year during its four years in government.

The party said it would triple farmers' income during its first four years in government, partly helped by the introduction of new farming technology.

Pheu Thai will also seek to lift the country's revenue via tourism and the farming sector, which would earn more taxes to be used to finance developments. Mr Nattawut told supporters the party would approve a three-year debt moratorium for farmers.

Policies implemented by the previous Thai Rak Thai (TRT) Party-led administration, including the 30-baht universal healthcare programme, would be improved.

New policies, such as the free treatment of depression and a free roll out of vaccines against cervical cancer, will be adopted. The TRT was dissolved under a Constitutional Court order for election fraud.

Mr Nattawut brushed aside threats by some senators who said they might not vote for Ms Paetongtarn, who is poised to become one of Pheu Thai's main prime ministerial candidates. They cited her lack of maturity and experience.

Meanwhile, Ms Paetongtarn told supporters on Saturday that Pheu Thai was ready to reveal its prime ministerial candidates once the campaign officially gets underway. Apart from her, Pheu Thai is looking to nominate property tycoon Srettha Thavisin as one of its prime ministerial candidates.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong said the party has prepared three names as candidates, the maximum number allowed by law.

