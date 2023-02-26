Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prayut most popular for PM in deep South: poll
Thailand
Politics

Prayut most popular for PM in deep South: poll

published : 26 Feb 2023 at 09:54

writer: Online Reporters

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, right, holding the Thai flag, appears at a meeting of the United Thai Nation Party after becoming a party member on Jan 9. (File photo)
Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, right, holding the Thai flag, appears at a meeting of the United Thai Nation Party after becoming a party member on Jan 9. (File photo)

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is more popular than other potential candidates for the post of prime minister among people in the three southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, followed by Wan Muhamad Nor Matha of the Prachachart Party, according to a survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Feb 10-20 by telephone interviews with 1,100 people eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in the three Muslim-dominated southernmost provinces infested with insurgency.

Asked who would they support for the post of prime minister, the answers were:

• 19.82% for Gen Payut of the United Thai Nation Party
• 17.55% for Wan Muhamad Nor Matha of the Prachachart Party
• 16.73% for Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party
• 10.45% said nobody is suitable
• 9.82% for Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party
• 5.91% for Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party
• 4.18% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party
• 3.64% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party
• 2.91% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party
• 2.27% for Korn Jatikavanich of the Chart Pattanakla Party
• 2.00% for Gen Prawit Wongsuwon of the Palang Pracharath Party
• 1.36% for Cholnan Srikaew of the Pheu Thai Party
• The rest, 3.36% combined, were for Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana), Mingkwan Saengsuwan (Palang Pracharath), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee), Somkid Jatusripitak (Sang Anakhot Thai), Mongkolkit Suksitaranon (Thai Civilised), Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat), Chadchart Sittipunt, Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattanakla), Srettha Thavisin and those with no answer or were not interested.

Asked which party they preferred for MPs in constituencies, the answers were: Prachachart (22.64%), Pheu Thai (19.64%), Democrat (15.27%), United Thai Nation (12.91%), Move Forward (10.73%), Palang Pracharath (4.91%), Bhumjaithai (3.82%), still undecided (3.18%), Seri Ruam Thai (2.36%), Chart Pattanakla (1.45%), Thai Sang Thai (1.45%) and 1.64% combined for the Chatthaipattana, Pheu Chart, Thai Pakdee, New Economy, Thai Civilised, Ruam Palang and Sang Anakhot Thai parties.

Asked which party they favoured for party-list MPs, the answers were: Pheu Thai (20.64%), Prachachart (19.91%), Democrat (14.73%), United Thai Nation (13.55%), Move Forward (10.73%), Palang Pracharath (4.91%), still undecided (4.73%), Bhumjaithai (4.36%), Seri Ruam Thai (2.36%), Thai Sang Thai (1.55%), Chart Pattanakla (1.36%) and 1.17% combined for the Chartthaipattana, Thai Pakdee, Pheu Chart, Thai Civilised and New Economy parties.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Auto

BYD electric buses delivered in Japan's Hokkaido

KITAHIROSHIMA, Japan: Chinese automaker BYD has delivered a batch of electric buses to the city of Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido prefecture, amid the region's electrification and carbon neutral efforts.

10:06
Thailand

Prayut most popular for PM in deep South: poll

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is more popular than other potential candidates for the post of prime minister among people in the three southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, followed by Wan Muhamad Nor Matha of the Prachachart Party, according to a survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

09:54
Sports

Showdown of Thai aces in Pattaya today

Pattaya: Local favourite and qualifier Natthakritta Vongtaveelap retained the top spot after the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 at Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya on Saturday when she signed for an eight-under-par 64.

08:49