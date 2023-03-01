Too early to talk about UTN-PPRP tie-up: PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has insisted it is premature to speculate on the chances of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party and the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) forming a coalition government together after the poll.

Gen Prayut was responding to a question by reporters on whether he was entertaining the notion of the two parties entering a coalition pact if the UTN emerges as a core party forming the next administration.

"Can we just wait until after the next election to discuss this?" said the premier, who is the presumptive prime ministerial candidate of the UTN, for which he left the PPRP.

It would be jumping the gun to be talking with anyone about a government formation issue at this early stage before the election has even been officially announced," he added.

Gen Prayut said it also depends on how many MP seats each party manages to win.

The prime minister made the statement after he chaired the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who leads the PPRP, has assured him no secret deal has been struck between the PPRP and the main opposition Pheu Thai Party to form a coalition government together after the poll.

Gen Prayut said he and Gen Prawit, who belong to the powerful "Three Por" generals clique, have always been close and respected each other all the same.

"We talk all the time," he added.

Gen Prawit told him the PPRP had not committed itself to forming a government with any party at this stage. "That's what he said to me," the prime minister said.

However, if Gen Prawit eventually decided to join Pheu Thai in establishing a government together, it would be within his rights to do so.

Gen Prayut has refused to hint when he might dissolve the House and call an election. It was reported earlier the dissolution could come around the middle of this month or at least a few days before the MPs' tenure expires on March 23.

PM's Office Minister and UTN member Thanakorn Wangboonkong­chana said on Tuesday "anything is possible" on speculation the House will be dissolved on March 21.