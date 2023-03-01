UTN adviser skirts EC rule on monarchy

Trairong Suwannakhiri (centre)

Trairong Suwannakhiri, the chief adviser of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, has found himself in hot water as he is accused of making an improper reference to the monarchy during an election campaign speech last Saturday.

Activist Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution, petitioned the Election Commission (EC) to look into whether Mr Trairong violated the election law over his remarks about the monarchy during a speech in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The UTN launched an election campaign to woo voters in the northeastern province, broadcast on television and social media platforms, he said.

Several key party figures, including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, its chief strategist, took turns appearing on stage, Mr Srisuwan said.

Mr Trairong made an improper reference to the monarchy in his speech, Mr Srisuwan alleged.

He said it could be in violation of the EC's regulations that ban political parties and poll candidates from embroiling the monarchy in election campaigns.

It may also violate Section 73(5) of the law on the election of MPs, which prohibits poll candidates or other figures from giving voters misleading information about such candidates, Mr Srisuwan said.

If found guilty by the EC, violators can face a jail term of up to 10 years and/or a fine of between 20,000-200,000 baht, and have their voting rights revoked for 20 years, Mr Srisuwan said.

Sutin Klungsang, the deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, said Mr Trairong must take responsibility for his remarks.

"Mr Trairong should think for himself whether it was proper to reference the highest institution," Mr Sutin said.

Mr Sutin added the EC must investigate and take tough action to deter similar incidents.

Mr Trairong shrugged off the petition, saying he did not break the law.

Mr Trairong, a former key figure in the Democrat Party, insisted he spoke highly of the monarchy's contributions to the country during his speech.

Gen Prayut leapt to his defence, saying the UTN's chief adviser had no bad intentions but that he had been warned to be more careful when remarking on the monarchy. The prime minister also brushed aside remarks by Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, a former election commissioner and now the Seri Ruam Thai Party's policy steering chairman.

Mr Somchai said Mr Trairong's remarks could have breached the EC regulations on election campaign speeches.