Move Forward Party unveils last pick for Bangkok

Suphanat Minchaiynunt, centre, is the Move Forward Party's final candidate for Bangkok. (Photo: Suphanat Minchaiynunt Facebook)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) revealed its final election candidate for Bangkok on Monday, hoping for a landslide win in the capital at the coming general election.

At a press conference, MFP deputy party leader, Picharn Chowapattanawong, and MFP's election director for Bangkok, Theerajchai Panthumas, announced Suphanat Minchaiynunt as the party's final candidate in Bangkok.

Mr Picharn said the party decided to announce its list of candidates early even though the Election Commission has not yet finished redrawing the boundaries of Bangkok constituencies, to demonstrate that the party is ready for the election.

This was possible because the MFP does not rely on political patronage to steer its decisions, he said.

Observers have noted that MFP owes some of its electoral success to its ability to drum up support through social media, where it commands a large following.

Mr Picharn said despite the party being in the opposition, it had pushed for the enactment of several laws and kept the government in check.

He was confident voters would rally behind the party in Bangkok and give it a much-needed boost at the polls..

Mr Suphanat said the general election would be a crucial turning point. People had the power to decide whether or not they wanted the "Three Por" generals to continue their rule - referring to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

Rangsiman Rome, MFP list MP, said the party's key figures had campaigned hard in the northeastern provinces of Roi Et, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani, where they were well-received by voters.

Also campaigning in support of the party are former co-founders of the now-defunct Future Forward Party (FFP) Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and Pannika Wanich.

The Constitutional Court dissolved the FFP over a loan it obtained from Mr Thanathorn, who was then party leader. The trio, along with other FFP executives, were also banned from politics.

From the demise of the FFP rose the MFP, with Pita Limjaroenrat as its leader.

This week, the MFP will head to the South, with campaign stops in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi and Phuket.

Meanwhile, the ruling Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP) is organising a forum on Thursday to hear ideas from its likely candidates, academics and the general public on issues faced by Bangkok residents.

The party wants to turn Bangkok into an "eco-living society", which would lift residents' standard of living.