PM to remove arm bandage in 2 weeks

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha signs documents with his heavily bandaged, infected and swollen right hand, with an IV tube in his left hand, at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday the bandage on his right arm would be removed in two weeks, after his infected injury had healed.

Gen Prayut arrived at Government House on Tuesday morning with his heavily bandaged right arm and hand in a sling, and an infusion tube attached to the back of his left hand.

After chairing the weekly cabinet meeting, the prime minister told reporters he had an infected wound on his right hand and was treated at Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.

"I still have the wound and must take precautions to ensure it is kept clean, because there is dust in the areas where I will be visiting and I may unintentionally touch things," Gen Prayut said, after reporters asked if his injury would hamper his electioneering.

He said he was taking antibiotics and doctors advised him not to overwork or over-use the hand.

"In about two weeks, this will be removed and then I will return to normal life. The swollen area is shrinking but I am slightly tired because of difficulty sleeping," he said.

The prime minister was admitted to Phramongkutklao Hospital for treatment of his swollen right hand on Saturday, following a trip to Ayutthaya on Friday.

The type of injury and how he received it has not been reported.