Senior Democrat 'sorry' for university slur

"I did not mean to insult or devalue the university. I just wanted my speech to be colourful," said Nakhon Si Thammarat Democrat MP Chaichana Detdecho (Photo: Parliament)

The Democrat Party's deputy secretary-general on Tuesday apologised to the rector of Thaksin University for making condescending remarks about the school during a recent pre-election rally in Phatthalung province.

Chaichana Detdecho, who is also an MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, was at a party campaign rally in the southern province on Saturday when he compared the educational backgrounds of Democrat politicians and those of potential rival candidates in the next poll.

Mr Chaichana was accused of mocking certain candidates from rival parties in Phatthalung who graduated from Thaksin University, which he said does not measure up to degrees obtained from overseas universities by Democrat candidates running in three Phatthalung constituencies.

A video of his speech was widely disseminated on social media, sparking outrage and widespread criticism.

Mr Chaichana later took to his Facebook to offer an apology to Thaksin University lecturers, as well as its former and current students.

On Tuesday, Mr Chaichana visited Thaksin University's Phatthalung campus, along with Sanan Suphanchanaburi, former chairman of the Phatthalung provincial administrative organisation, and Piyakan Suphanchanaburi, a potential Democrat candidate for Constituency 2, to apologise to university rector, Nattapong Jitnirat.

“I sincerely and deeply apologise for my speech that may have caused offence. However, I did not mean to insult or devalue the university. I just wanted my speech to be colourful,” said Mr Chaichana.

Mr Nattapong accepted Mr Chaichana’s apology and said he hoped election campaigns would be constructive and focus on policy platforms that benefit the general public as a whole.

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit insisted the party has always been supportive of all universities and educational establishments, especially since the party has had several education ministers, including himself and former party leader Chuan Leekpai.

Mr Jurin downplayed suggestions that the party should be more mindful of campaign speeches from now on, saying everyone is mature enough to know what to say.