Anutin brushes off 'dirty tricks' targeting Bhumjaithai

“It’s okay, we’ve been through a lot worse than this,” Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul says of the recent wave of attacks against his party. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has downplayed the suspension of a key minister and attacks against his party, brushing them off as pre-poll mudslinging.

Mr Anutin, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, on Tuesday said “dirty tricks” are being used against his party and its core figures to hinder it from succeeding in the upcoming election.

His comments follow the move by the Constitutional Court last week to suspend Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, who is also the Bhumjaithai secretary-general, pending its ruling on his alleged concealment of shares in a construction firm.

The ruling followed allegations made by the opposition against Mr Saksayam in the recent House debate.

Mr Saksayam has been suspended from ministerial duties but not as the party’s secretary-general, meaning he now has more time to work for the party, Mr Anutin said.

“About two weeks are left for this government. It’s okay, we’ve been through a lot worse than this,” he said.

Bhumjaithai has come under pressure over the chaotic decriminalisation of cannabis that it spearheaded, allegations of corruption on the Orange Line extension overseen by the Transport Ministry, and land encroachment in Khao Kradong in Buri Ram, the base of Newin Chidchob, still the party’s guiding light despite his professed retirement from politics.

Party members agree that “such attacks” have occurred because other parties feel they need to do something to curb Bhumjaithai’s popularity, said Mr Anutin.

He said he believes the problems will be cleared up within two months, during which the party will continue explaining to voters what has happened.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, he said, phoned him on the weekend to ask how he and Bhumjaithai were faring given the “attacks”. He said he assured the PM that he and the party were fine.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, in his capacity as a deputy Bhumjaithai leader, said Mr Saksayam is ready to defend himself against the allegations in 15 days.

“He’s confident that he has done nothing wrong, and all MPs in the party believe him. Besides, the case is his personal issue, not the party’s,” he said.

Mr Phiphat also expressed confidence that Mr Saksayam’s case won’t affect the party’s election campaigning, saying it’s normal to see an important MP face public scrutiny ahead of an election. It will actually become an opportunity for the MP to give an explanation and win even more support, he said.

In a related development, Pakornwut Udompipatskul, an opposition Move Forward Party list-MP, said the party is drumming support from about 40 MPs to petition the Constitutional Court to strip Mr Saksayam of his ministerial and MP status.

The petition is expected to be submitted either on Friday or Monday, he said.