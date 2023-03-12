Pheu Thai most favourite in red shirt-dominated Udon Thani: Nida Poll

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, second left, head of the Pheu Thai Family, with supporters at Pheu Thai Party's general assembly in Bangkok on March 9. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Pheu Thai Party remains most favourite in the northeastern province of Udon Thani, a traditional stronghold of the "red-shirt" United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), in all aspects - with Paetongtarn "Ung-Ing" Shinawatra being on top of all potential candidates for the post of prime minister in the next poll, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Feb 24-March 2 by telephone interviews with 1,020 eligible voters aged 18 and over in Udon Thani, where 10 House seats are up for grabs in the next election.



Asked who they would vote for the post of prime minister, the answers were:



• 48.24% for Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party

• 11.96% for Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party

• 10.29% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party

• 7.84% nobody was suitable

• 7.55% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 5.59% for Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 2.45% for Dr Cholnan Srikaew of the Pheu Thai Party

• 2.06% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 1.18% for Korn Chatikawanij of the Chartpattanakla Party

• The rest, 2.84% combined, for Jurin Laksanawisit (Democrat), Somkid Jatusripitak (Sang Anakhot Thai), Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath), Mingkwan Saengsuwan (Palang Pracharath), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana), Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation), Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised), Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee) and those with no answers or were not interested.



Asked which party they would vote for MPs from constituencies, the answers were:



• 61.27% Pheu Thai

• 14.41% Move Forward

• 7.16% United Thai Nation

• 4.90% Thai Sang Thai

• 2.84% Seri Ruam Thai

• 2.75% Bhumjaithai

• 2.65% still undecided

• 1.27% Democrat

• 1.27% Palang Pracharath

• The rest, 1.48% combined, for Sang Anakhot Thai, Chartpattanakla, Chartthaipattana, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised, Ruam Palang, and Thai Economics parties and those with no answers or were not interested.



Asked which party they would vote for MPs from party-lists, the answers were:



• 61.08% Pheu Thai

• 14.41% Move Forward

• 7.75% United Thai Nation

• 4.71% Thai Sang Thai

• 2.84% Bhumjaithai

• 2.75% Seri Ruam Thai

• 2.65% still undecided

• 1.37% Democrat

• The rest, 2.44% combined, were for Palang Pracharath, Sang Anakhot Thai, Chartthaipattana, Chartpattanakla, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised, Ruam Palang and Thai Economics parties and those with no answers or were not interested.



The Pheu Thai Party swept all eight House seats in Udon Thani in the 2019 poll. The province will have 10 MPs in the coming election.