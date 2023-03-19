Paetongtarn gets most support for premiership: Nida Poll

Paetongtarn "Ung-Ing" Shinawatra at a campaign rally of the Pheu Thai Party at Wat Muang Diat temple in Trakan Phuetphon district, Ubon Ratchathani province, on Feb 17. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party receives most support for the post of prime minister while her party looks likely to win more House seats than other parties in the first pre-election survey in the lead-up to the general election in May conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on March 2-8 by telephone interviews with 2,000 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country to compile their opinions prior to the next election.



Asked who would they support for the post of prime minister, the answers were:



• 38.20% for Ms Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party

• 15.75% for Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party

• 15.65% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party

• 9.45% said nobody was suitable

• 5.10% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 4.45% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 2.35% for Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party

• 1.60% for Cholnan Srikaew of the Pheu Thai Party

• 1.55% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 1.40% for Korn Chatijavanij of the Chartpattanakla Party

• 1.15% no answer/not interested

• 3.35% combined for Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana), Srettha Thavisin (Pheu Thai), Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Ruam Palang Pracharath), Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart), Mongkolkit Suksitaranon (Thai Civilised), Chadchart Sittipunt, Tewin Liptapanlop (Chartpattanakla), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee), Chuan Leekpai (Democrat), Somkid Jatisripitak, Somsak Thepsuthin and Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat).



Asked which party they would vote for an MP in the constituency system, the answers:



• 49.75% Pheu Thai

• 17.40% Move Forward

• 11.75% United Thai Nation

• 5.40% Democrat

• 2.95% Thai Sang Thai

• 2.70% Bhumjaithai

• 2.60% Seri Ruam Thai

• 2.35% still undecided

• 2.15% Palang Pracharath

• 2.95% combined for Chartthaipattana, Chartpattanakla, Prachachart, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised, Sang Anakhot Thai, Pheu Chart and those with no answer or were not interested.



Asked which party they would vote for an MP in the party-list system, the answers:



• 49.85% Pheu Thai

• 17.15% Move Forward

• 12.15% United Thai Nation

• 4.95% Democrat

• 2.85% Seri Ruam Thai

• 2.60% Thai Sang Thai

• 2.55% Bhumjaithai

• 2.35% still undecided

• 2.30% Palang Pracharath

• 3.25% combined for Chartpattanakla, Prachachart, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised, Sang Anakhot Thai, Pheu Chart and those with no answer or were not interested.



Of the respondents, 8.60% were in Bangkok, 18.55% in the Central, 17.95% in the North, 33.45% in the Northeast, 13.75% in the South and 7.70% in the East. Of them, 48.10% were male and 51.19% female.