UTN to unveil PM candidates this week

Thailand
Politics

published : 20 Mar 2023 at 07:03

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, second right, chief strategist of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, makes a V-for-victory gesture with party executives and some MP candidates during a group photo at the UTN Party office in Soi Aree 5 of Phaya Thai district last month. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, second right, chief strategist of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, makes a V-for-victory gesture with party executives and some MP candidates during a group photo at the UTN Party office in Soi Aree 5 of Phaya Thai district last month. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The United Thai Nation Party (UTN) plans to announce its prime ministerial candidates this Saturday and has finalised the selection of 400 constituency MP candidates, according to key party figures.

Party secretary-general Akanat Promphan said the party will unveil the prime ministerial candidates on March 25. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is the party's chief strategist, is the presumptive candidate but Mr Akanat refused to confirm the nomination just yet.

Mr Akanat played down the result of a Nida Poll which showed Gen Prayut trailing behind Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai's chief adviser on public participation and innovation, and Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Gen Prayut's popularity has risen steadily and the prime minister is popular in the south, he said. While predicting a close race between Pheu Thai, MFP and UTN in Bangkok, he said opposition candidates in the northern and northeastern regions would face tough challenges.

PM's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkong­chana, and a member of the UTN's strategic committee, said the party will hold major rallies with Gen Prayut every region, but declined to say if Gen Prayut would be named first on the party's selection of list MPs and if the party would name a single candidate or all three candidates for the prime ministerial post.

