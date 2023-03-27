Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Report of Pheu Thai-PPRP 'secret deal' denied
Thailand
Politics

Report of Pheu Thai-PPRP 'secret deal' denied

published : 27 Mar 2023 at 16:19

writer: Post Reporters

Phumtham Wechayachai, a deputy leader of the Pheu Thai party.
Phumtham Wechayachai, a deputy leader of the Pheu Thai party.

There is no "secret deal" between Pheu Thai and Palang Pracharath parties to form a government with Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the PPRP leader, as prime minister, Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday.

Mr Phumtham was responding to a report quoting Wirach Ratanasate, a PPRP deputy leader, as saying that such a deal had been reached between some members of Pheu Thai and PPRP.

He said only the party's executive committee had the authority to decide which parties Pheu Thai would join with to form a government, based on the number of MPs each party had.

"What we need today is for the party to win 310 House seats straight up. The problem is the 250 senators who stand to block us forming a government.

"If with 310 or more MPs on hand, there would be no reason for Pheu Thai to join up with many other parties. If there were to be other parties in the coalition, they would be in the pro-democracy bloc, or parties in the former opposition," Mr Phumtham said.

He added: "I want to ask whether Mr Wirach was daydreaming. The executive committee never made such a resolution. We are walking steadily toward being a party big enough to counter the senate's power in forming the government. We have never approached or made an agreement with Mr Wirach or anybody else. Pheu Thai's only aim today is to win by a landslide."

Mr Phumtham stressed that Pheu Thai no plan to join hands with PPRP in forming a government with Gen Prawit as prime minister.

"It is for the people to decide who should be in government. The party with the most MPs should get  priority, followed by the party next to it in size.

"We want to convince the people that we have a strong intention of forming a government, so as to be able to bring about change in society," he added.

Asked whether if Pheu Thai had the 310 MPs or more it needed, it would ask other parties to form a coalition, Mr Phumtham said that was possible because a strong government with a clear majority would need 376 MPs or more.

If that were the case, Pheu Thai would look to pro-democracy parties in the former opposition bloc whose policies were not contrary to its own. They should not try to bargain for cabinet portfolios, he added.

Mr Phumtham said he expected Pheu Thai to announce its candidates for the post of prime minister on the morning of April 4.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
World

Former Taiwan president heads to China pledging peace

TAOYUAN, Taiwan: Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou left for China on Monday on a landmark trip, saying he hoped to bring about peace and improve relations through the interactions of young people.

16:57
World

Ukraine crews conduct 'scary' missions in aged Soviet helicopters

A HELICOPTER BASE (Ukraine): Anatoliy points to the few reinforced panels inside one of Ukraine's Mi-8 helicopters where he spends five-week shifts firing rockets at Russian positions.

16:45
World

Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to mainland China to visit school in Hangzhou

Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group Holding, returned to mainland China recently after more than a year of overseas travel, and visited a school he founded in the city of Hangzhou, the hometown of Alibaba, according to sources familiar with his schedule.

16:31