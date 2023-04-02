Cops on beat for poll applications

Officials gather at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, on Saturday to prepare for the application of election candidates which will start on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A minimum of 170 crowd-control police will be deployed for election candidacy registrations in Bangkok, according to a senior official.

Samran Tanpanich, director of the election office in Bangkok, said security preparations are in place for the application period which runs until Friday.

The office has asked the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the Patrol and Special Operations Division, known as 191 Police, to step up security at the registration venue, he said, adding that explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) police and at least 170 crowd-control officers will be on stand-by.

Mr Samran also urged all prospective candidates to study the campaign rules.

"They must be careful when engaging in activities because some of them are prohibited during the campaign," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has announced the disbanding of three parties -- Pheu Ratsadorn, Thai Sang San and Khon Ngan Thai.

According to its announcement, Pheu Ratsadorn failed to hold a general meeting as required under Section 91 of the Political Party Act.

The Thai Sang San Party's executive board agreed unanimously to cease the party's activity on Jan 25, while Khon Ngan Thai failed to recruit the legally required number of 10,000 members over the last four years.