Fugitive Vatana shares clip on son

Buddhist monks arrive for a funeral rite for late Chonsawat Asavahame at his residence in Samut Prakan on Saturday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Fugitive politician Vatana Asavahame, the father of Chonsawat Asavahame, on Saturday sent an audio clip to supporters of his late son, pledging to keep the political group previously led by his son going at both the local and national levels.

Chonsawat, 54, a former president of Samut Prakan's provincial administrative organisation, died of heart failure early on Friday at Buri Ram Hospital, where he was admitted after passing out after a car race at Chang International Circuit on Thursday afternoon.

In the audio clip, accompanied by an open letter intended for guests attending Chonsawat's funeral, Mr Vatana expressed his gratitude to the funeral guests for coming to pay their last tributes to his son.

The former deputy interior minister, who was sentenced by the Supreme Court in 2008 for abuse of power in a case linked to the Klong Dan wastewater treatment scandal, said Progressive Samut Prakan Team, the political group, will continue its political role despite his son's untimely death, initially attributed to heatstroke.

"I'm going to take better care of and work more closely with the group," said Vatana, who fled the country before he was sentenced in absentia in 2008 to 10 years in prison for forcing land officials to illegally issue title deeds under his name.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife were among the figures who sent Chonsawat's family condolences and a wreath.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon reportedly attended the funeral last night.