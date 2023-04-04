3,990 candidates register on first day

Supporters of political parties gather at the Thailand-Japan sports centre in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, on Monday as registration of constituency candidates began. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A total of 3,990 candidates from 60 political parties registered to contest the May 14 general election in the 400 constituencies nationwide on Monday, the Election Commission said.

The Move Forward, Palang Pracharath, Democrat and Pheu Thai parties fielded the most candidates, with 392 each.



They were followed by the United Thai Nation Party (386), Bhumjaithai (378), Seri Ruam Thai (377), Thai Sang Thai (325), Thai Pakdee (185), Chartpattanakla (99), Thai Civilised (93), Palang Sangkhom Mai (61), Pheu Chart Thai (56), Ruam Paen Din (53), Chartthaipattana (49), Pheu Chart (44) and Prachachart (18).



Of the rest, 35 parties fielded fewer than 10 candidates and seven parties only one candidate each.



Candidacy registration in the constituency system will continue until Friday. The director of each constituency will then check the qualifications of the candidates before announcing the names of those qualified.

Those who are disqualified can appeal with the Supreme Court.