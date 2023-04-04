Pheu Thai unveils party-list

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew displays the party-list number drawn for use on the ballot at the general election, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

The Pheu Thai Party on Tuesday named the 100 candidates on its party-list for the May 14 general election, with senior and core members at the top.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew is not on the list. The five-time MP is defending his constituency 2 seat in his home province of Nan.

The first 20 candidates on the list are: 1. Pol Maj Gen Virote Pao-in, 2. Sompong Amornvivat, 3. Prasert Chantararuangthong, 4. Chusak Sirinil, 5. Pol Capt Chalerm Yubamrung, 6. Kriang Kalptinan, 7. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, 8. Suchart Tancharoen, 9. Sutin Klangsaeng, 10. Chaikasem Nitisiri, 11. Somsak Thepsuthin, 12. Wisut Chainarun, 13, Chaturon Chaisaeng, 14. Pairote Lohsunthorn, 15. Noppadol Pattama, 16. Songkhram Kitlertpairote, 17. Prayut Siripanich, 18. Adisorn Piangket, 19. Nikom Boonwiset and 20. Khattiya Sawasdipol. (continues below)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cholnan Srikaew lead Pheu Thai members to city hall in Din Daeng to register candidates in the party-list system on Tuesday morning.

Candidates Nos 1-13 are senior members with important positions in the party and responsible for overseeing the election campaign in various areas.



Nos 1-40 are considered to be in the "safe zone", with a high chance of getting a House seat, a party source said.



A surprise on the list is candidate No.22, Praveenuch Intapanya, the wife of Gen Noppadol Intapanya, a close friend of Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party.

Other candidates of interest are No.72 Wisarn Techathirawat, a former Chiang Rai MP; No.74 Treechada Srithada, a deputy party spokesperson; and No.75 Thanawat Pengdit, son of Tharit Pengdit, a former director-general of the Department of Special Investigation.

Nos 89-100 are members of the executive committee or the economic team. They include No.98 Puangphet Chunla-iad; No.99 Sonthaya Khunpluem; and No.100 Phumtham Wichayachai.