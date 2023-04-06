Srisuwan targets 'illegal' campaign trucks

Political activist Srisuwan Janya on Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission (EC) to warn parties to stop using vehicles converted into mobile election-campaigning stages, which in his view, could breach the traffic law.

The use by several parties of flatbed trucks and song thaeo passenger trucks for carrying candidates is against an announcement issued on Jan 30 by the commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), said Mr Sirsuwan.

Candidates and supporters stand on the vehicles as they are driven about on the road, speaking on loud-hailers or interacting with voters.

Mr Srisuwan said the announcement, issued under the 1979 Land Transport Act, applies to all types of trucks and prohibits passengers from standing on them while they are moving.

Also, the use of large election campaign posters attached to those trucks requires a permit from the Department of Land Transport, as adorning a vehicle this way could endanger other motorists, he said.

Worse still, Mr Srisuwan said he had observed some candidates, during the candidacy registration process, bringing animals such as snakes and horses to the registration centre to make various political points or draw attention to themselves.

In his opinion, while intended to draw public attention and add campaign colour, their actions could breach anti-animal cruelty and animal welfare laws.

The board of every party is required under Section 22 of the 2017 organic law on political parties to ensure all members and election candidates strictly abide by the law, he said.

However, based on what he has seen in recent days, several candidates -- including party leaders and prime ministerial candidates -- have violated these laws, and it is the EC's responsibility to ensure this does not happen.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee, meanwhile, insisted election candidates can stand on a moving truck to speak during the election campaign.

However, he also added that entertainment activities like singing and dancing on vehicles are prohibited under the election law.