PPRP says rumours of alliance with Pheu Thai Party 'untrue'

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has dismissed the possibility of a political alliance with the Pheu Thai Party while lambasting its 10,000-baht digital money giveaway policy.

Previously, the rumour mill went into overdrive about a secret deal between the two parties, under which they'd form a coalition government and nominate Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon as the next prime minister after the May 14 general election.

However, deputy PPRP leader Paiboon Nititawan insisted at a press conference on Monday that the PPRP would not enter any alliance with Pheu Thai.

"A rumour about a deal with Pheu Thai has been spread, causing a misunderstanding. That's not true. We don't want to work with them. We want to be a party that can act independently in solving people's problems," Mr Paiboon said.

"We don't want to work with Pheu Thai because we have found several of their policies unacceptable. We disagree with those policies," he said.

Asked whether Gen Prawit had acknowledged his move to speak out against Pheu Thai, Mr Paiboon said: "I take responsibility for what I have said."

Mr Paiboon took aim at Pheu Thai's policy of giving away 10,000 baht in "digital money" to everyone aged 16 and older to woo voters ahead of the election.

Paiboon Nititawan Deputy PPRP Leader

"Under this policy, even rich people would be eligible for the handout. Such a campaign policy is not right," Mr Paiboon said.

"I think this policy will cause serious problems in the future. There is no law to support such a policy. A legislative bill supporting the policy must be tabled in parliament," he said. "I believe the bill would face fierce opposition from MPs and senators. Should it pass through parliament, the matter would likely be taken to the Constitutional Court."

The Election Commission previously ordered Pheu Thai to clarify how much money would be needed for the policy and where it would come from, which is also required by the law on political parties.

Under the 10,000-baht project, every Thai who is 16 years of age and older will have a new savings bank account and a digital wallet connected to his or her ID.

Srettha Thavisin, a prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai, said the 10,000 baht is aimed at stimulating community spending in the first six months, with the help of blockchain technology that will ensure the money given is spent within a 4-kilometre radius to spur local economic activity.