PPRP open to all, including Pheu Thai, says Prawit

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the Palang Pracharath Party's leader and candidate for prime minister, during the Channel 3 interview. (Screenshot)

Palang Pracharath could form a government with any other party, including Pheu Thai, provided they share similar policies, in particular being opposed to amending the lese majeste law, party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon said on Wednesday.

Gen Prawit was speaking during an interview with television host Sorayuth Suthassanachinda aired on Channel 3.

Asked about the statement by Paiboon Nititawan, a deputy party leader, during an interview with a news agency, that PPRP would not form a government with the Pheu Thai or Move Forward parties, Gen Prawit said Mr Paiboon had given him an explanation.

"He told me he meant to say that if parties hold different policies and are not able to settle on certain matters, such as constitutional amendments, they would not be able to work together. Regardless of what Mr Paiboond said, the matter must first go to the party committee for a final say.



"My position is clear. No amendment to Section 112 [the lese majeste law]. It must not be touched. As for Pheu Thai, if our policies are in alignment, I would have no objection to them. We could join hands with any party that has agreeable policies," Gen Prawit said.

He also denied having a deal of any sort with fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

"We have never met or talked," he said, adding that he never asked for a position from him, as Mr Thaksin had reportedly said.



He had no secret deal with any political party regarding the formation of a government. The number of MPs each party gets in the election would be a decisive factor.



"If my party wins 251 House seats, we will not seek to form a coalition with anyone. If we have fewer than 251, that's another matter. But one thing that is certain is that PPRP will not be a minority government.



"To join hands with other parties in forming a government, we need to take into consideration their policies. We will not join with any party that has conflicting policies or ideologies," Gen Prawit said.



Asked about his relationship with caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is now with the United Thai Nation Party as chief of its strategy committee, and a prime ministerial candidate, Gen Prawit said they were still brothers-in-arms. But in politics, they had parted ways, he said.

Asked whether there would be another military coup, Gen Prawit said: "If I were prime minister, I don't think anybody would stage a coup."

To the question why he, at the age of 77, agreed to be the party's candidate for prime minister, Gen Prawit said it was a party resolution.

"True, I am already old. I may walk slowly, but I am quick in thinking and giving orders and instructions. One more thing, I do not have a family. I don't want anything more for myself. I can comfortably work for the people," he said.



Gen Prawit also affirmed that he is still strong and healthy, and could easily go another four years.