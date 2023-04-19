End army 'brain drain': Srettha

Srettha Thavisin

Conscription should be replaced by the economic benefits of voluntary enlistment, said the Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday.

He said he was dismayed by a certain politician's staunch support for conscription to be retained for the sake of national defence and patriotism.

Keeping conscription in place for national security is detrimental to the economy as it draws away professional talents in various fields from the workforce for an extended period of time, according to Mr Srettha.

Both individuals and the country stand to lose. The individuals are unable to put their skills and expertise to use while the country will be short of people who can drive economic progress and make constructive contributions, according to Mr Srettha.

Conscription, he said, causes a domestic brain drain, and the military should come up with measures to increase the number of voluntary enlistees so the process no longer needs to be compulsory for all.

However, Prime Minister's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkong­chana insisted that conscription continue, although the proportion made up of voluntary recruits is open to adjustment.

Accessible barracks

The navy, meanwhile, has designated areas in barracks where parties can canvass for votes.

Candidates from various parties will be given the same amount of space and time to lead their campaigns at open venues on the grounds such as markets, according to Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin, the navy spokesman.

Prior permission from the election committee of each respective province will be needed before any access is granted, he said.

The spokesman maintained the navy is supportive of the election and wants its personnel to be well informed.

The law requires military officers to act impartially, and any personnel found assisting candidates or aiding any one political campaign, in particular, may be subject to disciplinary action, he added.

Thankful Prawit

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon is thankful for the result of the latest Suan Dusit Poll in which voters expressed their belief that he is the most qualified prime minister-in-waiting to resolve longstanding political conflict, according to the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Gen Prawit, who leads the PPRP, topped the poll released over the weekend, which also rated him as most able to preside over a harmonious coalition government should one be needed.

Charnkrit Detchawitak, spokesman of the PPRP's election strategy committee, said Gen Prawit was appreciative of the personal endorsement but also keen to praise those he works with.

In particular, Gen Prawit said credit was due to the PPRP's flagship election manifesto and its goal to "lead the country out of conflict", a policy which he believes central to the country being able to turn over a new leaf.

In an open letter posted on social media, Gen Prawit vowed to set up a panel to cherry-pick the most viable election pledges of rival parties and adopt them as government policies if the PPRP were to lead the formation of the next administration.

Gen Prawit will run as the sole prime ministerial candidate for the PPRP.

Model deputy

A former supermodel, Rasamee "Lookmee" Thongsiripraisri, has been named a deputy spokeswoman for the Democrat Party.

Her appointment adds to a growing team of deputy spokespersons campaigning hard in the run-up to the May 14 general election.

Ms Rasamee, also an actress and writer who runs a modelling school, said she decided to work with the Democrats because she admires the party's steadfast attachment to the rule of constitutional monarchy and its unblemished record.