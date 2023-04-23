Prawit shrugs off Srettha's PPRP stand

Peace train makes a stop: Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwon receives flowers and garlands from well-wishers at a stop on his train journey to Nakhon Ratchasima where he was scheduled to speak at the party's major campaign rally on Saturday.

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has played down remarks by Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate, that he will not join hands with PPRP to form a government after the election.

It says Mr Srettha does not have the final say on the party's decision.

Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also the party's prime ministerial candidate, on Saturday responded to Mr Srettha's remarks, adding: "That's fine. We did not say we would work with anyone in particular.

"We only want to focus on moving past the conflicts so we can co-exist and work together in politics. We want the country to be united,'' he said.

Capt Thamanat Prompow, chief of the PPRP's election strategy panel for the North, said he did not think Mr Srettha has the power to make decisions on behalf of Pheu Thai.

Previously, rumours had circulated about a secret agreement between Pheu Thai and PPRP, which caused much speculation. Under the deal, they would form a coalition government and nominate Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon as the next prime minister after the election.

On Friday, Mr Srettha insisted that Pheu Thai will not join any government involving the two parties linked with the 2014 coup-makers. The property tycoon-turned-politician sent a strong message during a campaign rally in Wang Saphung district of Loei, cheered on by 3,000 people.

Mr Srettha said the question of whether Pheu Thai would join either the PPRP or the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party to form a coalition government after the May 14 election continues to be raised.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who led the 2014 coup, is the first prime ministerial candidate of UTN. He was also a prime ministerial candidate of the PPRP in the 2019 election. "Do you want us to join them? The past eight years is enough," Mr Srettha told the crowd in Loei.

"We have made clear that we will not join hands with the two parties [PPRP and the United Thai Nation Party] that played a role in the military coup. We are a big ship while they are small boats rowing beside us. We don't want them to stay close to us. Go a different way. We will certainly not join."

Mr Srettha's remarks came as the Pheu Thai's popularity has steadied in recent polls while Moving Forward Party's standing has grown. The MFP has made it clear the party will not join hands with the Gen Prayut or Gen Prawit parties.

Phichai Ratnatilaka Na Bhuket, programme director for politics and development strategy at the National Institute of Development Administration, said Mr Srettha's remarks may be just his personal view. Mr Phichai said if Pheu Thai wants the public to believe it will not join hands with the PPRP and the UTN, key party figures, including Ms Paetongtarn, party leader Cholnan Srikaew, deputy party leader Phumtham Wechayachai, must announce the party's stance.