Paetongtarn top choice for PM among Si Sa Ket people: Nida Poll

Paetongtarn ‘Ung Ing’ Shinawatra, Pheu Thai’s chief adviser on public participation and innovation, arrives at the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre to support the party’s candidates for Bangkok on April 3. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party is most favourite for the post of prime minister among eligible voters in the northeastern province of Si Sa Ket, followed far behind by Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on April 7-19 by telephone interviews with 600 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in Si Sa Ket, where eight House seats are up for grabs.



Asked who would they support for the post of prime minister in the May 14 election, the answers were:



• 47.67% for Ms Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party

• 16.50% for Mr Pita of the Move Forward Party

• 10.50% for Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party

• 7.33% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party

• 5.17% said nobody was suitable

• 3.17% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 3.00% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 2.33% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 1.50% for Cholnan Srikaew of the Pheu Thai Party

• 1.00% for Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party

• The rest, 1.83% combined, for Korn Chatikavanij (Chartpattanakla), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana), Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath), Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation), Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised) and Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee).



Asked from which party they would vote for an MP in the constituency system, the answers were:



• 67.17% Pheu Thai

• 15.83% Move Forward

• 5.50% United Thai Nation

• 4.50% Bhumjaithai

• 2.00% Thai Sang Thai

• 1.67% Seri Ruam Thai

• 1.17% Democrat

• 1.00% still undecided

• The rest, 1.16% combined, for Chartpattanakla, Palang Pracharath, Charthaipattana, Thai Pakdee and Sang Anakhot Thai parties.



Asked which party they would vote for MPs in the party-list system, the answers were:



• 64.67% Pheu Thai

• 16.33% Move Forward

• 6.17% United Thai Nation

• 3.83% Bhumjaithai

• 2.50% Seri Ruam Thai

• 2.17% Thai Sang Thai

• 1.33% Democrat

• 1.00% still undecided

• The rest, 2.00% combined, for Palang Pracharath, Chartpattanakla, Thai Pakdee, Chartthaipattana and Sang Anakhot Thai parties.



In the 2019 election, Pheu Thai won 6 MPs and Bhumjaithai two in this province.

