Pita clarifies 2006 coup comments

Pita Limjaroenrat waves as he and Move Forward Party members leave Bangkok City Hall after taking part in the draw for party numbers on April 4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat has come forward to defend himself after political activist Srisuwan Janya asked the Election Commission to investigate comments he made about the military and his personal experiences during the coup in 2006.

In an April 20 television interview with newsman Sorrayuth Suthassanachinda, Mr Pita said he missed his father’s funeral as he had been detained by officers after returning to the country from the US during the coup that overthrew Thaksin Shinawatra in September 2006.

Mr Srisuwan said the statement was part of an attempt to defame the military and raise the party’s popularity before the May 14 election.

Mr Pita responded in a Facebook post that he never expected he would have to explain such a painful experience as the sudden loss of his father.

Mr Srisuwan also showed a video in which Mr Pita commented on the incident on a talk show hosted by Surivipa Kultangwattana in 2009.

The statements in the two interviews appeared contradictory, said Mr Srisuwan. In one, Mr Pita claimed he was a member of a working panel under Somkid Jatusripitak, Thaksin’s former economic tsar, while he told Ms Surivipa that he was studying in Boston at the time.

Mr Pita told Mr Sorrayuth that he was detained at Don Mueang airport which meant he could not attend his father’s funeral in time, while he told Ms Surivipa he was questioned by officers for four to five hours and did not miss the funeral.

Mr Srisuwan said that Panpree Phathithanukorn, the Thailand Trade Representative in the Thaksin government, recalled that at the time in question, officers just questioned and then released everyone later.

Mr Pita posted pictures of the funeral, saying he missed the first four days — he was still in Boston on the first day of the funeral. But he said he was able to attend the remaining three days, so his comments to Mr Sorayuth and Ms Surivipa were not at odds.

He also referred to a report by Channel News Asia saying that, on Sept 22, 2006 — three days after the coup — a plane returning from New York, carrying a group of officials of the Thaksin government, was forced to land at Bangkok’s military airport near Don Mueang.

He said he was among the group who were detained at the airport for five or six hours.

In any case, Mr Srisuwan maintains that if Mr Pita is found to have lied to gain votes, he would be in breach of Section 73 of the election law. Conviction could result in up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine of between 20,000 and 200,000 baht, as well as a ban from politics for at least 20 years.