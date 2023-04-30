Prayut urges Trang to vote UTN so he can 'return'

Remember me: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party's No 1 prime ministerial candidate, on Saturday makes the V for victory hand gesture while meeting supporters in Trang to campaign for votes for UTN MP candidates. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, right, UTN leader and the party's No 2 prime ministerial candidate, and Akanat Promphan, left, the party's secretary-general, are also seen on stage.

Trang: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party's No 1 prime ministerial candidate, on Saturday asked voters in this southern province to vote for the UTN to return him to power so he can do more for the country.

Trang is considered a stronghold of the Democrat Party and is the hometown of former prime minister Chuan Leekpai, who is also a Democrat.

Gen Prayut told people during his first campaign stop in Kantang district that his political future was tied to the number of House seats the UTN captures in the May 14 general election.

He said he has never stopped planning for the country. To finish what he's already started, he must retain the premiership and the UTN must have more MPs.

Gen Prayut said he hoped to see the party candidates standing beside him on Saturday also standing beside him after the election, noting that several problems require law changes.

Gen Prayut, accompanied by UTN core figures, also warned voters that they should not be tricked.

"Write it down. Uncle Tu (his nickname) is with the UTN. There is no other party. If you want Uncle Tu, vote for the UTN.

"Don't be tricked by any party that says it will support Uncle Tu as the prime minister," he said.

When asked by voters about a policy advocated by one party to amend the lese majeste law and the UTN's stance on the issue, Gen Prayut said the party has a firm stance on the issue, but he would not discuss it in public.

"Our soul is Ruam Thai Sang Chart and the word 'Chart' covers nation, religion and the monarchy," he said.

He also asked people not to devalue the military and police whose roles are to serve and protect. However, he said bad people in the armed forces should be dealt with.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, chief strategist of the UTN's southern constituencies, said on Saturday the feedback was good and the party could expect a major win in Trang, which is widely seen as a traditional stronghold of the Democrat Party.

After Trang, Gen Prayut on Saturday visited Phatthalung's Khuan Khanun, where he also delivered a rally speech at a local school.

After spending the night in Songkhla's Muang district, he would visit people in Rattaphum and Khlong Hoi Khong districts and attend a major rally in Hat Yai district.