Poll parties vow more money for the elderly

Political parties aim to win the hearts of elderly voters by granting them an old age allowance ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 baht, according to a policy dialogue organised by the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS) and the National Health Commission Office.

Decharut Sukkumnoed, director of the Move Forward Party (MFP)'s Think Forward Centre, said the MFP's pension policy will increase the allowance from 600 baht to 3,000 baht, enough for a low-income earner to subsist on each month.

This would require a budget of 420 billion baht to cover around 12 million elderly people in the country. The allowance will gradually be increased to 3,000 baht by 2027. It is expected to lower the number of senior citizens who rank in the low-income category to 1%, and solve inequality problems.

The MFP also pledged to set up another fund for elderly people who are bedridden, with a budget that would give them about 9,000 baht each per month, as well as set up other treatment centres in local communities, Mr Decharut said.

Pariyate Angoonkitti, the Thai Sang Thai (TST)'s communication and public relations director, said the TST is the first party to offer a generous allowance to the elderly, adding it should be enough to cover all expenses including medication.

The TST also aims to upgrade Thailand's 30-baht healthcare scheme, he said.

Sontirat Sontijirawong, chief of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP)'s political strategy team, said the PPRP offers an allowance of 3,000 baht for elderly people aged 60-69, while those aged 70-79 will be given 4,000 baht and those over 80 will get 5,000 baht.

The PPRP also plans to form a health link to arrange local health volunteers to treat elderly and bedridden people in remote areas, and encourage the employment of elderly workers aged 60-65 in the private sector, Mr Sontirat said.

Phonchai Maranet, a policy committee member of the Chart Pattana Kla Party, said the party will fund the private sector to hire elderly workers for 5,000 baht per month, as well as lower the personal income tax rate for those who earn less than 400,000 baht a year.

It will also set up a fund to provide financial aid of 50,000 baht to each household to make the interior of their property more suitable for elderly people, he said.

Udomsak Srisuthiwa, deputy secretary-general of the Chartthaipattana Party, said the party will extend the retirement age from 60 to 65 and provide "suitable" jobs for the elderly.

Pisit Leeahtam, Democrat policy chairman, said the party will support elderly workers by giving 30,000 baht to elderly clubs in each community.

Theerarat Samrejvanich, Pheu Thai's political communication team member, said the party will upgrade the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme to allow elderly people more access to nearby hospitals using their ID card.

Supachai Jaisamut, Bhumjaithai's registrar, said the party will set up a life insurance fund for elderly people over 60, with death benefits worth 100,000 baht.

It will also offer a loan of up to 20,000 baht for occupational support, and boost support for dental treatment.