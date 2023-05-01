Too early to discuss BJT deal: Srettha

Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate.

The Pheu Thai Party on Sunday announced it does not support cannabis liberalisation -- the flagship policy the of Bhumjaithai Party (BJT).

Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate, said -- while seeking votes for Pheu Thai MP candidates in Maha Sarakham -- that regardless of which party it ultimately decided to work with, Pheu Thai's core policies would have to remain central to any coalition government.

Asked if Pheu Thai would join an alliance with the BJT, which has remained firm on its cannabis liberalisation policy, Mr Srettha said Pheu Thai would never agree to total liberalisation of cannabis use, but does back medical marijuana, he said.

Asked what would happen if the BJT agreed to compromise on Pheu Thai's ban on free cannabis, Mr Srettha said it was still too soon to discuss the details.

Mr Srettha on Sunday made his comments on Pheu Thai's stance while he was responding to remarks on Saturday by Anutin Charnvirakul, BJT's leader, who stressed the party's willingness to form an alliance with all sides, including Pheu Thai.

Mr Srettha also said it was too soon to say whether his party will agree to work with the BJT to form a new government after the May 14 election.

Mr Anutin insisted both parties could forget the past conflict between Newin Chidchob, BJT's de facto leader, and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Pheu Thai's de facto leader.

Mr Anutin was referring to Mr Newin leaving the People's Power Party (PPP), the predecessor of Pheu Thai, and subsequently joining the Democrat Party-led bloc in voting for Abhisit Vejjajiva to be prime minister in 2008, succeeding Somchai Wongsawat, who came from the PPP.

"I think an adult who still can't get over something bad that happened almost two decades ago and never knows how to forgive must be one of the unhappiest people in the world," he said.

Personally speaking, Mr Srettha said he believed it is better to focus on winning the election outright before shifting to consider who Pheu Thai might form an alliance with.