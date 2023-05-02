Pheu Thai candidates advised to target city intersections

A Pheu Thai Party campaign rally at Rama 8 bridge. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Bangkok candidates of the Pheu Thai Party are being urged to campaign at major intersections to get the attention of commuters travelling to and from work.

Puangphet Chunla-iad, chairwoman of the party's committee coordinating the election campaign in the capital, said she had proposed the idea to Pheu Thai candidates including Wan Yubamrung, who is running in the Nong Khaem-Bang Bon-Chom Thong area, Suthonpot Kitthanapitak (Don Muang), Kawiwong Yuwichit (Phra Khanong-Bang Na), and Penpisuth Jintasopon (Bang Kho Laem-Yannawa).

Ms Puangphet said many people living in gated communities and in condominiums left home early most workdays and returned in the everning, and stayed home on weekends and holidays. This group may be the least informed about the party's candidates of its policies.

Polls also pointed to these people being among those voters still undecided about who to vote for at the May 14 general election, she said.

She believed campaigning at major intersections would be an effective way of conveying the party's message to voters.

"Intersections are where people walking on the streets and travelling in cars can see and hear clearly what the party's candidates have to say, especially when they stop at a red light.

"When people see this style of canvassing, they are likely to take pictures and share them with friends and on social media," Ms Puangphet said.