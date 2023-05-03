EC urged to take action over Amnat Charoen 'vote buying'

The Election Commission (EC) is being asked to investigate suspected vote buying, including the scanning of voter ID cards at a rally in the northeastern province of Amnat Charoen recently.

Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, a former EC member who is now chief strategist of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, alleged on Facebook that he suspected that the scanned information could be used to track the activities of people that the party, which he did not name, is buying votes from.

Also, in the same province, Mr Somchai said, he had learned that a party had collected ID cards for 500 baht from voters.

One day before the election, the party promised to give the voters another 500 baht when they came to collect their cards.

Elsewhere, health volunteers are being bankrolled to record the names of patients who have pledged support for a particular party.

However, no promises have been made regarding payments for their support, said Mr Somchai.

He said he had not filed a complaint with either the police or the EC just yet as he expects the EC to be proactive in responding to suspected cases of vote buying.

A local source in Amnat Charoen has confirmed the alleged vote buying occurred during April 26-28 when the political party in question collected ID cards from participants at its rallies for scanning and input into their database.

The 500-baht payment allegations were also confirmed by the source, who added that the total would rise to 1,000 baht for those who take a picture of their marked ballot and send it to the party later as "proof" of their vote.

The source said the EC should require all voters to leave their mobile phones with election staff before entering the polling booth.

An EC representative, meanwhile, said the poll regulator is already investigating the claims.