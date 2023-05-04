Chartthaipattana plans major rally

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha puts his arm around Thitipong Piripol, station master at Ban Song railway station in Surat Thani's Wiang Sa district, to thank him for saving the life of a 75-year-old woman who was almost hit by a train. (Photo: United Thai Nation Party)

Chartthaipattana Party will hold a major election rally at Samyan Mitrtown on Saturday, saying the party is well-positioned to accommodate young people who want to see radical changes and older voters who wish to maintain the status quo.

The party's stance is somewhere between the left's aim to revamp the country's system of government and the conservatives' desire to cling to established practices, said Santi Kiranand, a deputy party leader.

"We can embrace changes while still preserving the older things that are good. We actually can change for the better without eliminating things," he said.

He said Chartthaipattana believes the views of young and old alike could be blended to carve a new direction for development, enabling the country to meet the needs of more citizens.

At the rally, the party will introduce its team of candidates from a variety of ages who will work side-by-side to lead the country into a new brighter era, said Mr Santi.

Chartthaipattana Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa helps clear up in Suphan Buri's Muang district after an election debate on Tuesday. (Photo: Chartthaipattana Party)

Health-focused

Meanwhile, the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has pledged to promote telemedicine to better serve patients in remote areas and enhance senior care.

Narumon Pinyosinwat, who is directing the party's election campaign in Bangkok, said PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon is keen on improving access to medical care, especially for the elderly.

She said the party will widen coverage of the telemedicine programme, which was introduced in 2019, now that the technology has advanced.

According to the PPRP's policy, the programme will address concerns about long wait times, high travel costs and insufficient access to healthcare in rural communities.

Ms Narumon, who yesterday helped PPRP candidate Bonnada Supiyapan campaign in Bangkok's Constituency 32, also said the party would support community-based tourism in the constituency.

PM on parade

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha joined the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party's campaign parade at Surat Thani's Phunphin district on Wednesday.

Gen Prayut, as the UTN's chief strategist and No 1 prime ministerial candidate, hopped on the parade to help the party's local members campaign.

Expressing his gratitude to the locals who visited the parade, Gen Prayut promised to unite the country and make everything better if the party wins the election.

He said the party will bring peace to the country, adding that he does not have any conflict with anyone. "As the party's name suggests, we are contesting the election with the hope of prioritising peace in the most selfless way possible.

"We will fight together for the sake of our country," said Gen Prayut.

He also urged the locals to vote on May 14, saying that every vote for the party would help with the country's progress.