UTN video looks to portray prime minister's 'gentle side'

Bangkok's MP candidates and leading United Thai Nation Party figures campaign for votes under Rama VIII Bridge in Bang Phlat district on Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The United Thai Nation Party (UTN) has released a video featuring Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha growing up as a son of a rather strict military official and other untold personal life stories in a bid to show his gentle side.

In the seven-minute clip entitled "Talk to the Uncle", the UTN prime ministerial candidate answered a series of questions asked by the party's media team in a relaxed atmosphere.

Gen Prayut wore a white shirt with yellow leaf imprints, a pair of black trousers and black leather loafers.

The video begins with a question about the PM's first name -- Prayut. In response, he said it was a name given by his father, who was a soldier. Gen Prayut said his name was initially "Pralongyuth", which means fight or compete, before it was later shortened to "Prayut", which still carries the same meaning.

He said when he was ten years old, he tried to run away from his father's military camp home in Nakhon Ratchasima after receiving corporal punishment.

However, he returned home shortly after speeding away on a bicycle and ending up not knowing where to go, Gen Prayut said.

The premier said at one point in the video that he likes watching Korean TV series, including favourites Descendants of the Sun and Crash Landing on You, in his free time.

As for sports, Gen Prayut said he is a Premier League enthusiast, and his favourite team is Manchester City.

Lower fuel prices

Capt Thamanat Prompow, head of the Palang Pracharath Party's (PPRP) election strategy panel for the North, on Friday hit the campaign trail in Mae Hong Son province with promises to solve land problems and lower energy prices.

He said the party's policy to resolve land disputes between locals and state agencies should help bring relief to many residents who have occupied forest land and are facing legal action.

He said the PPRP aims to also ease people's financial burden by bringing down fuel and energy prices. The party would seek to lower the price of diesel by 6.30 baht per litre and petrol by 18 baht per litre and cut the price of electricity for household users to 2.70 baht per unit, he said.

Meanwhile, low-income earners would benefit from a welfare card scheme aimed at providing 700 baht per month and life insurance worth 200,000 baht, he said.

Bomb detector scandal

The Prachachart Party has lambasted the purchase of bogus GT200 bomb detectors from 2007–2009 to kick off its election campaign to capture ten seats in the southern region.

On the first day of its ten-day "non-stop" campaign in Pattani, party secretary-general Tawee Sodsong questioned why a certain group of people who were authorised to make the purchase did not face legal action.

He said among those who were prosecuted for malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code for their roles in the purchase of the non-functional detectors was a former provincial governor.

He noted that Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, former army chiefs, also approved the procurement but faced no charges.

Pol Col Tawee said the case speaks volumes about the injustice faced by the people in the region. He then urged voters to support Prachachart, saying it is the only political party that speaks for people in the Deep South.

The Prachachart Party, led by veteran Wan Muhamad Nor Matha, hopes to capture at least ten seats in the May 14 poll, up from the current six.

Ending political divisions

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai (TST) Party, on Friday campaigned in the northeastern province of Kalasin and urged voters fed up with political divisions to vote for her party.

Speaking before thousands attending the rally, she said people in the Northeast, including Kalasin, are concerned that political conflicts could open the way for another coup.

Although the TST is new to the political scene, it has several veteran politicians committed to solving problems and delivering party policies to make life better, she said.

Many policies implemented by previous governments were only aimed at solving immediate problems, Khunying Sudarat said.