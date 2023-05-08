Don't mess with lese majeste law: Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha emerges from a vehicle as he arrives in Muang district of Krabi where he helped canvass for votes for the United Thai Nation Party on Sunday. (UTN photo)

Prime Minister and United Thai Nation (UTN) Party premier candidate Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday advised both politicians and voters to steer clear of any effort to reform laws relating to the monarchy.

During a campaign stop in Krabi, where Gen Prayut and the UTN Party are popular with voters, the premier urged supporters to vote for the party and its MP candidates.

He also asked those present not to back the push to abolish Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, a call which was met with cheers from the audience. Some parties from the so-called democratic side of the spectrum have called for change.

"The law is the law, so don't meddle with it too much, especially with regards to the 'law above'," he said, an apparent reference to the royal insult law.

However, he said, the UTN supports amending or even scrapping other laws which stand in the way of solving the plight of low-income people, who are the foundation of the country, he said.

"We can rebuild the house, but we shouldn't destroy the foundation," Gen Prayut said.

In his speech, Gen Prayut said he joined the UTN with his mind fixed on changing the country for the better, with no vested interest.

"I have performed as prime minister in the most dutiful and ethical manner during the past eight years.

"If I did everything for my personal gain, would I have lasted this long as premier?" he said, before adding people should not hate those in uniform who have turned into politicians.

Gen Prayut added he will not hesitate to punish unruly soldiers or police officers.

He urged the public people to dismiss unrealistic promises made by politicians ahead of the election.

Gen Prayut also helped UTN MP candidate Sanpetch Srisawat campaign for votes in Muang district.

He told supporters that all Thais must be strong and be ready to move forward with the UTN.

Gen Prayut said he has tried his best during his time as the country's leader, before adding he wants to help poor people increase their income, promote social equality and fairness in front of the law.

He asked the audience to trust him and his experience.