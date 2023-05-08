Pheu Thai closes door on PPRP tie-up

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, makes a campaign speech in Nonthaburi on April 6. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, on Sunday stressed the party will not form a coalition government with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) after the election.

During a Facebook livestream, Ms Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai won't enter into an alliance with Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon, before urging the livestream audience to vote for her party so it can form a government after May 14.

"Otherwise, we can't beat the senators," she said, referring to the 250 coup-appointed Senate's role in co-electing a prime minister.

Ms Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of fugitive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra and Pheu Thai's chief adviser on public participation and innovation, said the party hopes to have MPs representing people in the South so it can push for policies that benefit residents.

Meanwhile, Srettha Thavisin, another Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, brushed aside the results of recent surveys that suggested the popularity of the Move Forward Party (MFP) was on the rise.

"Pheu Thai's poll results also show the party's popularity is increasing. We are still confident we will win more than half of the 500 House seats.

"I am not sure if poll results will sway voters' decision. It all depends on policies. Elections are no child's play. It is an arena for battles among experienced people,'' Mr Srettha said.

Mr Srettha said the MFP's popularity still pales in comparison to Pheu Thai's, which has a broad and solid support base.

"The results of surveys come partly from social media. A survey questioned only about 2,000-2,500 while there are tens of millions of eligible voters. Let's wait and see the results of the election,'' Mr Srettha said.

In addition to Ms Paetongtarn and Mr Srettha, Chaikasem Nitisiri is also a Pheu Thai candidate for the post of prime minister.

Meanwhile, Pita Limjaroenrat, MFP's leader and prime ministerial candidate, said he is ready to become prime minister and the MFP is ready to work with parties in the current opposition bloc to form a coalition after the next poll.

"The next government must comprise parties that come from the opposition bloc -- the MFP, Pheu Thai, Seri Ruam Thai and Prachachat," he said.

"I believe that if we can form an alliance, we can win more than 300 House seats which will help prevent any political accident," Mr Pita said, adding that if the MFP leads a new government, it will do everything in its power to change the country for the better.