UTN, MFP remain poles apart

As the United Thai Nation Party on Monday stressed the importance of protecting the monarchy while on the campaign trail, the Move Forward Party continued to push for radical change in Thailand's politics.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a prime ministerial candidate and chief strategist of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), encouraged voters in Narathiwat to join hands in ensuring national unity.

And by national unity, he said, he meant all eligible voters would have to go to the polls to exercise their rights and choose their representatives wisely on May 14.

"Thailand must be united, not separated, so that development can continue. And I'd like to ask for everyone to love the nation, religions and monarchy," said Gen Prayut.

"Don't ever let anyone lie to you and misguide you. Don't listen to those people. Our country will be safe and continues as Thailand," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, also the Bhumjaithai leader, reiterated Bhumjaithai's stance against any forms of political and social conflicts and polarisation.

"Since everyone is happy and lives a peaceful life under the protection provided by the institution that has existed for more than a century, why change and make it no longer exist? Even the 1932 Siamese revolution couldn't achieve that change," he said.

The Move Forward Party, meanwhile, pointed to the importance of allowing it to spearhead change or see national resources continue to be abused in the interests of the financiers of the conservative camp.

"This election is not only for changing the government but also Thailand, and Move Forward Party is ready [to lead the change]," said Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, a key Progressive Movement (PM) figure assisting the Move Forward Party's election campaign.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, PM chairman and an election campaign staffer of the MFP, added that "The number of MFP MPs in this election will determine the future of Thailand".

"If the MFP fails, the Thai people will continue to be poor as the country's resources will be spent only on building the popularity of the conservative side and benefiting their financiers," Mr Thanathorn told attendees.