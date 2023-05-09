Thaksin wants to come home, 'enter legal process'

Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in Dubai on Nov 8, 2022 with his daughter Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate, and baby granddaughter. (Ing Shinawatra Facebook)

Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, living in self-exile in Dubai, posted on social media again on Tuesday saying he wants to return home to Thailand by July, before his birthday, to care for his grandchildren.

He wrote on Twitter: "Once again, I would like to ask for permission. I am determined to return home by July before my birthday to take care of my grandchildren. It has been nearly 17 years since I was parted from my family. I am already old."



Thaksin's message reiterated his wish to be home for the second time this month. July 26 is his birthday.

On Tuesday he posted again on Twitter at 10.26am: "Don't worry that I will be a burden for the Pheu Thai Party. I will enter the legal process. On the day I return, the caretaker government of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha would still be where it is. It's all my own decision - with love and attachment to my family, my homeland and our high-up."

This follows an earlier post on May 1, when he he tweeted that he was delighted that his daughter Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra had just given birth to his seventh grandchild, a boy nicknamed Thasin.



He said he will be 74 in July and asked for permission to return home to see his grandchildren, saying all seven of them were born after he left the country.



Thaksin's second message came as political parties are fiercely canvassing for votes ahead of the May 14 general election.



His first tweet drew mixed reactions. Critics said it was his last push for his Pheu Thai Party to achieve its goal of winning the election by a landslide as the Move Forward Party's popularity was growing fast and threatening.



The second is certain to draw even more reaction.



On Oct 21, 2008, the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions sentenced him to two years in jail, after convicting him of violating the National Counter Corruption Act in the Ratchadapisek land purchase case.



Thaksin fled the country shortly before the court handed down the sentence.



Although the statute of limitations of the land case has expired, Thaksin has also been sentenced to prison terms of more than 10 years in total after the court found him guilty in many other corruption cases.