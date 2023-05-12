Colour clash as parties make final push

Huge rallies across the capital ahead of election seen as a generational showdown

Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her first public appearance since giving birth to her second child, addresses the party's last major campaign event at Impact Arena on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Opposing colours, ideologies and songs were on display across Bangkok on Friday as thousands of supporters turned out for the final rallies ahead of an election that is shaping up to be a generational clash.

Sunday’s vote will be a tussle between establishment and army-backed parties such as caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s United Thai Nation (UTN) and a resurgent opposition movement fronted by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of polarising ex-premier Thaksin.

About 10,000 Pheu Thai supporters packed Impact Arena — normally the venue for rowdy K-pop and rock concerts — creating an electric atmosphere as Paetongtarn returned to the campaign less than a fortnight after giving birth to her second child.

The stadium was a sea of red, the colour of the political movement known for its loyalty to Thaksin, who was ousted in a coup in 2006 and fled the country two years later before sentencing on charges he said were politically motivated.

Pheu Thai supporters were pumped up by an English-language rap song Landslide — a reference to the party's call for a ringing victory to thwart any attempts by the army and the military-friendly Senate to keep them from power.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat takes part in the party's final campaign event at the Thai-Japanese Stadium on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Pheu Thai has led the opinion polls, but its lead has narrowed with Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the more progressive Move Forward Party (MFP), edging out Paetongtarn as people’s first choice for prime minister.

Move Forward faithful streamed into the Thai-Japanese Stadium to hear Pita, 42, speak, many decked out in the party’s orange, with tangerine-coloured ribbons in their hair.

“He will fight for the right thing,” supporter Punjarat told AFP.

But there are dark clouds on the horizon for Pita, with rumours that Move Forward could face the same fate as its predecessor, the Future Forward Party that won more than 6 million votes and 81 seats in 2019 but was dissolved by court order.

“I am worried, but we have to believe,” said Nat, a 41-year-old government official, as he had a temporary tattoo of the MFP logo transferred to his face.

“I want Thailand to be changed for democracy, I want the country to be better.”

The atmosphere inside the packed stadium was closer to that of a pop concert than a political rally, and organisers had to open up a football pitch next door to cope with the swelling numbers.

Behind the stage a heavily tattooed, pierced supporter with a bleach blond mohawk excitedly waved a giant flag as the crowd's mood built.

Palang Pracharath prime ministerial candidate Gen Prawit Wongsuwon poses for a picture with supporters at the Thai-Japanese Stadium on Friday. (Bangkok Post Photo)

‘No chaos’

It was a different story next door at the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PRPP) rally, where older crowds queued listlessly, with members handing out placards and inflatable tubes.

UTN and PRPP, both led by former army chiefs, have aimed squarely for older, more conservative voters with a nationalist, royalist pitch warning of chaos if the opposition gets in power.

Attapong Chantaropas, 59, an odd-jobs man in Bangkok, said he was voting for the current ruling party to ensure stability.

“No chaos, no disruption, no conflict. Stop demonstrations or protests,” he told AFP.

And at the UTN rally, instead of tattoos and rap music the crowd were stirred with a rendition of the royal anthem.

It was a sea of red, white and blue — the colours of both the flag and the UTN party — as the crowd, many of them retirees, awaited Prayut’s arrival.

“Prayut gets stuff done but doesn’t boast about it. But he has a successful track record,” said Kanokwan Choosai, 69.

“He cares about the elderly,” added the retired food vendor, decked out in a ballerina costume with a red sash and feathers around her waist.

Gen Prayut Chan-O-Cha, the United Thai Nation Party's prime ministerial candidate, greets supporters at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on Friday. (Photo: AFP)



