Chartpattanakla to back party with most MPs to form govt

Chartpattanakla Party's prime ministerial candidate Suwat Liptapanlop discusses his party's policy at a Bangkok hotel on Jan 24, 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Chartpattanakla Party will support the party that wins the most seats in the House of Representatives to lead the formation of the government after the election, party chairman Suwat Liptapanlop said on Sunday.

Mr Suwat, the party's candidate for prime minister, also called for all parties to accept the election results after he voted at polling station No 169 at Wat Lak Roy temple in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima. He was No 250 on the voters' list.



Mr Suwat was accompanied at the polling station by Mr Tewan, his younger brother and the party secretary-general.



The Chartpattanakla chairman said he wanted to see a clean and fair election, adding that all parties should accept the result, no matter what it is, to let the country move forward.



Chartpattanakla, led by former Democrat Party member Korn Chatikavanij, is ready to support the party with the most MPs to form a government, he added.



Mr Suwat said he would be at the party head office in Nakhon Ratchasima to follow the voting results.